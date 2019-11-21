The 1973 movie “The Sting” is about a con job in 1930s Chicago. It shows several elements of a successful con—among them creating alternate realities and a level of trust between the grifter and the mark.

Donald Trump’s “business” career was marked by dealing in sleaze: from Trump University to the “charitable” organization that was used for campaign funds, to the collusion with the tabloids to produce alternate realities in order to build up a false image, to the six bankruptcies that allowed him to swindle contractors. When challenged in court his MO was to use seedy attorneys to “out-lawyer” the victims and countersue until they eventually gave up.

The great con is continuing. Trump has replaced Michael Cohen with William Barr. The tabloids have been replaced by Fox News and radical right-wing radio in creating false narratives that among other things question the intelligence community, portray unfavorable news as fake news and question the character of witnesses. Knowing that very few Americans would actually read the Mueller report, Trump claimed it exonerates him when the truth is that it shows dozens of contacts between his campaign and the Russians and repeated attempts to obstruct.

At the end of “The Sting,” the final essential element of the con is to not let the victim know that they have been conned. I am sure that planning is underway.

MARK HAMEL

Town of Fulton