Why does President Trump need to be held accountable for his use of governmental power, the power he used to threaten and withhold aid for Ukraine? Should it be OK to use the full power of the U.S. government against a political opponent and an American citizen? Imagine if it is ruled legal. What happens when a president just doesn’t like someone? Can he order, say, an IRS audit or an FBI probe to cause chaos in that person's life?

Republican leaders might think siding with the president on this issue is to their advantage, but it could and would be used against them in the future. Religious leaders might think this is a path to power so they can change the country to reflect their specific beliefs, but what if a president has other religious beliefs and uses the power of government to further those beliefs?

Think very carefully about what you see today in the impeachment trial because what's being decided is whether to allow a president to use and abuse the power of his office for his own personal gain. If you don’t want this to happen, please contact your elected leaders and let them know. Because once this is done, it will be too late to undo.

VIRGIL PARKER

Janesville