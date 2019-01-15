"Law enforcement officials became so concerned by President Donald Trump's behavior in the days after he fired FBI Director James Comey that they began investigating whether Trump had been working for Russian against U.S. interests," The New York Times reported Saturday.
Wow. Pause. Let that sentence sink in. We're not talking about just collusion here: Now we are talking about operating as an agent for a foreign adversary! Whether Trump knew exactly what he was doing in his actions or he was just played well by Putin and was nothing more than a puppet, he should not be in the Oval Office.
There's a long list of concerning behaviors, from the day Trump asked Russia to find "Hillary's emails" to the day he told Lester Holt on national television he fired Comey because of "the Russia thing." There was the meeting with Russian officials the next day (with NO Americans in the room) with Trump bragging about how firing Comey had relieved his stress. There was the private meeting with Putin in Helsinki during which no one knows what was said, possibly even Trump.
The FBI does not take lightly the opening of a counter-intelligence investigation. From what I understand, at this level (the presidency), the risk to national security must be pretty high to open an investigation. This is what special counsel Robert Mueller is trying to get to the bottom of. The complete facts must be uncovered and made public so "we the people" can make our own choice.
ANGELA CARDINAL
Janesville
