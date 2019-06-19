What has to happen here in the U.S.A. before all of us begin to realize or question our president’s motives when it comes to foreign interference in our democratic elections? Our president said last week that he would listen to foreign interference. Our laws say that an American cannot take information from a foreign agent or country. It appears that we have a president that has begun to show us who and what he really is: undemocratic and maybe authoritarian. Whom does he owe and what values does he have?

Our American ideals and values are under attack from this president and his administration. If you are a truly patriotic American, we need to begin to ask and demand the truth and expect honesty from our president. If we are not satisfied, he needs to go.

PAUL KRISTOFFERSEN

Fontana