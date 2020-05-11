Everyone knows President Trump has many personal quirks.
It would sure have been nice if the past few presidents' only faults were personal quirks, but, tragically, they have sold us out to China and the elites of the world for more than 30 years. That's why China has great infrastructure, and we don't. That's one thing of many.
The last president and his sidekick oversaw the disaster at Benghazi unfold and did nothing while our military personnel were massacred . He also got U.S. Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry killed and possibly many other people in a horribly botched undercover gun-running scheme.
There was nothing in America that Bill Clinton wouldn't have sold to China to further his own political gain, and he sold plenty.
Yes, Trump has a bunch of bad personal quirks but is arguably the second best we've ever had behind Lincoln.
The first president in decades to truly look out for the country that he is president of.
Look past personal quirks and foibles and recognize the truth.
JIM R. LONG
Beloit