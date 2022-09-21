It's amazing the two way street that goes on in Washington. I refer to the raid on Mar-a -Lago. First of all, all government records should stay in Washington, secured and archived at the end of a politician's term. However the PRA doesn't specify that.

So here we have the raid on Mar-a Lago, boxes of records taken, and we still don't know the whole content of the records taken because of the heavy redacting of information. But yet, they are ready to throw Mr. Trump in jail already. Nice timing with the mid-term elections just around the corner.

