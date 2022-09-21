It's amazing the two way street that goes on in Washington. I refer to the raid on Mar-a -Lago. First of all, all government records should stay in Washington, secured and archived at the end of a politician's term. However the PRA doesn't specify that.
So here we have the raid on Mar-a Lago, boxes of records taken, and we still don't know the whole content of the records taken because of the heavy redacting of information. But yet, they are ready to throw Mr. Trump in jail already. Nice timing with the mid-term elections just around the corner.
Now, let's go back to July 2016, when former FBI director James Comey held his press briefing on H. Clinton's emails. His conclusion was this: "Although there is evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information, our judgement is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case."
Well, well, since when is it the job of law enforcement to make such a decision?
Law enforcement agencies collect the evidence, and then turn it over to a U.S. attorney, or the attorney general. Secretary of State Clinton had her personal computers professionally erased, and acid washed as well as her personal servers. Those records were much more subject to foreign espionage.
In all, some 33,000 emails, correspondence, etc. were erased according to a Wall Street Journal article of a couple of weeks ago. And yet, Attorney General Loretta Lynch let Mr. Comey's judgement stand.
By the way, Mrs. Clinton falsely claimed that she had turned over all work related emails. Well, the FBI still found thousands of work related emails, even after the attempted erasing of emails. This also according to the Wall Street Journal.