On Thursday, The Gazette printed an article from Pat Hawthorne titled, "Trump has strong pro-life record." Pat states Trump passed legislation against abortions and heralded this as a win, which can be considered a good thing.
However, if Mr. trump is truly pro-life, then how do we reconcile his actions at our southern borders two years ago, when small and fragile children were torn from their mothers arms and held for months in disparaging conditions?
How do we come to grips with the many US citizens who have died during the pandemic under his watch? The sad truth is that Mr. Trump is constantly at odds with our medical professionals and mocks their input.
What should we do or say when a political rally is held and people are actually encouraged not to wear a mask or socially distance? Is this really caring for human life?
When Mr. Trump visited Milwaukee several weeks ago, did he actually meet with police, health and political figures and attempt a resolution to the conflicts in the area? Did he really care about the Black loss of life there?
Mr. Trump is pro-life over a small sliver of our population. Yes, infants are important, but there are also many more lives that he should protect.
JIM MOSHER
Milton