What has happened to us? For a moment on Saturday, when spontaneous celebrations in the streets broke out, I thought I saw glimmers of us.
They quickly disappeared.
This nation held an election, votes were counted (in some cases, they are still being calculated). Several days later, a winner was declared, and we have a president-elect.
I'm 60-something now. I've witnessed many elections. I've heard crying for recounts. These recounts, by the way, rarely changed the outcome of the elections, merely readjusted a few hundred votes from one column to the other.
We now have a president in office refusing to accept the will of the people, claiming a huge win, filing baseless lawsuits in state after state, instructing the Government Services Agency not to acknowledge the race as over, therefore not providing the president-elect access to transition funds, daily briefings or even the right to talk to agencies. This delay in the transition is a real threat to our national security.
I don't know who out there read the 911 Commission Report, but it states that the transition delay after the 2000 election was a contributing factor to the attack. We were vulnerable.
Someone on Capital Hill needs to grow up, place the nation before their party, confront this president and tell him, in no uncertain terms, that he lost. It's over, time to move on!
We need to heal. This planting doubt over our election process further divides us. It has to stop!
ANGELA CARDINAL
Janesville