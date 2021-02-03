It started with a lie, one of thousands of lies. Donald Trump lied when he said the election was taken from him. While disproven 60 times, Trump lied over and over and over. And people believed the lies.
Trump called for action at the Capitol as the Congress was certifying the Electoral College's vote count. A huge crowd of protesters turned into a violent mob, an insurrection called for by Trump's words. It was a mob that threatened to kill legislators and a mob that did cause 5 deaths; many, many serious injuries, including to law enforcement officers; and significant property damage to the people's house.
This must never happen again. Trump must be tried and convicted of inciting insurrection. Trump must take responsibility for his crimes. If Trump isn't convicted, another will come along, incite insurrection and end democracy as we know it. This must never happen.
EDA WILSON
Whitewater