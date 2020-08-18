The headline on Page 1 of the August 14-16 Gazette reads: "Trump links USPS funding, voting." Immediately after that, the subhead reads: "President acknowledges blocking money could hinder election efforts."
The first paragraph reports that Trump is manipulating the Post Office to increase his chances of winning the election. He wants to fix the election by taking away your voting rights.
On Page 4A of the same issue a Delavan woman writes: "Majority of voters must say enough is enough."
Her opinion is spot on! How many more lies, conspiracy theories and non-facts must we hear from Trump to realize that he is bringing this country down! How many other lies and actions that we don't hear about would be even more shocking?
World historians will tell you that empires and great nations don't die because they were invaded. They die due to internal rot. Politicians are corrupt, and citizens don't care.
What kind of country/world do your want your children/grandchildren to live in? Please, please, please, throw Trump out!
TERRY SELTZ
Janesville