A man who has stubbornly fought science pertaining to controlling the worst pandemic in a hundred years, has himself contracted the virus.
I would feel sorry for him, but it is hard to do when this same man mocked people who were disabled, who used foul language to describe Blacks from other countries, dodged the draft four times and supports racist groups like the Proud Boys. He hasn’t earned my sympathy.
His obvious lying, deviousness and insulting revengeful actions do not warrant compassion. He is not the ideal patriotic American. I will show my feelings toward him on Nov. 3 when I cast my vote for Joe Biden.
JIM WEISS
Evansville