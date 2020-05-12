It’s disgusting how in the daily coronavirus briefings no matter what Trump says, reporters will try to get Dr. Anthony Fauci to contradict him. Fauci will give an expansive answer, and “journalists” write deliberately simplistic headlines designed to make it seem Trump and Fauci disagree.
Fauci has vented his frustration at this game. “The president has listened to what I have said and to what other people on the task force have said,” Fauci explained. “When I have made recommendations, he has taken them. He’s never countered or overridden me. The idea of just pitting one against the other is not helpful. I wish that would stop.”
Fauci was asked if social distancing restrictions in the third week of February would have saved lives. He reluctantly said, “It's very difficult to go back and say that. I mean you could logically say, that if you had a process that was ongoing, and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives. No one is going to deny that. But what goes into those kinds of decisions is complicated.”
Fauci was saying that hindsight is always clearer. Trump had to weigh people's livelihoods and the public's willingness to cooperate with harsh policy responses. No one knew in February that such measures were wise. This was true of officials in most jurisdictions. On March 10, New York City’s mayor was encouraging people to eat out. On March 15, the schools closed.
Trump is doing an admirable job.
FRAN HANUS
Milton