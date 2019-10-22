During his run up to the election, Donald Trump repeatedly assured us he would “drain the swamp” in Washington and end congressional gridlock. It would seem that the only swamp he drained is his own cabinet.

And, concerning congressional gridlock, all indications point to the problem unabated. Other than a still-to-be-evaluated change in tax law and regulations with respect to all Americans, who can name one significant piece of legislation designed to solve just one of the major problems confronting our country since 2016 that has translated into real benefit to all segments of American society?

With the acrimony defining the relations between the president, the Congress and the divide between Republicans and Democrats, what will be the instrument that ends Washington self-interest in favor of those whom both parties were elected to serve? And, as the do-nothing negativity in Congress and the administration reigns supreme, our allies, who Mr. Trump seems to view as second-class citizens, have to wonder about the wisdom of continuing to align with our country.

G. FRED GOODSIR

Janesville