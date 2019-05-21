Regarding the Friday story (Page 2A) about unemployment dropping to 2.8%, that pretty much tells it all. It shows how well this state and our country are doing since this president has been in office! This president has been doing just as he stated he would. It has been a very long time since that has happened with past presidents. Whether you like him or not, he is your president and has really made the country a much better place to live in for most people in the middle- or lower-income bracket.

With the three major news outlets making negative statements, even though President Trump has done so much for us Americans, no wonder most people do not believe them anymore.

I see a lot of people running under the Democratic Party that are really socialists, which makes this a Democratic Socialist Party! To my knowledge, socialism has never worked in any country.

Capitalism is not perfect with encouraging people and business to better themselves whether you’re rich, middle-class or poor. But without federal government restriction, it's 100% better than socialism.

Note: A person does not get anything free as this money has to come from someplace.

ELGIE REWEY

Janesville