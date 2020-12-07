Donald Trump needs to go to federal prison for his crimes against the American people and our democracy.
His departures from law make the Watergate scandal look like jaywalking. From abuse of power and obstruction of justice right down to ignoring the Hatch Act to hold the RNC on the White House lawn, this man is a criminal.
If these offenses are overlooked and Trump rides off into the Florida sunset on his golf cart, a dangerous precedent is set: Being President allows you and your co-conspirators to get away with nearly anything.
Trump should live out his remaining years behind bars so we can breath a sigh of relief that at least in the end he couldn't get away with it.
TERESA SANDERS
Janesville