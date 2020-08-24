Has President Trump's strong leadership been blocked recently? Is it too late?
The virus. If he'd responded "early-and-hard" (his style), more lives saved, re-election assured, history made. But a covert "federal level" divisively denied, delayed and dismissed the danger. This blockage crimped Trump's responding.
Now the post office "flap." Job firings and hiring. Cumbersome regulations slowed things. Sixty-seven sorting machines removed. Warnings to 46 states about deadlines. Uninstalling blue mailboxes. Plus slower medications, checks, bills. But, a "subversive bureaucracy" created this and once again blocked Trump's ready remedies.
Citizens protested. Changes were stopped (we were told). But why not corrected now?
Was this about cost or "non-Russian" interfering with voting?
Reality 101 knows that human politics is dark-sided. Some of its wisdoms:
"The price of freedom is eternal vigilance" (President Reagan)
"If America falls, it will likely be from within." (President Lincoln)
Democracy is lost not in one big bang but in sneaky, incremental steps.
Rules for dictators: Gain some power legally. Then utilize that power to gain more power, until secured.
"Who controls you? Those who you can't criticize."
Some say that currently we can survive this encroaching takeover but that a second term would "end the American experiment irrevocably."
However, it is not too late. America can become even greater again. Trump's re-election will surely "reboot" competent, dedicated leadership. We can have faith—it's foolish not to!
BRIAN-KEVIN BECK
Whitewater