National Security Adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are beating the Iran war drum loudly. The Bolton/Pompeo drum beating along with an embittered president, who is looking for distractions from his current public relations debacle, could well lead to another disastrous war in the Middle East.

We have an insane “commander-in-chief” who is unpredictable. We have no comprehensive foreign policy. We have two ultra-hawkish advisers in Bolton and Pompeo who are very dangerous. This is a disaster waiting to happen: shades of Bush/Cheney all over again. We don’t need another “shock and awe” for purely political purposes.

It was Trump who unilaterally withdrew the United States from the Iran nuclear deal. Iran, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany are still trying to salvage the deal. But salvaging the Iran nuclear deal is becoming less and less a possibility as additional United States sanctions are imposed on Iran. Iran was in complete compliance with the nuclear deal.

Trump is poking Iran in the eye, and the result could be war. Trump is doing the same thing in Venezuela and Cuba. As a former U.S. Navy officer, I’m appalled at these actions by my country. You should be also. Let your representatives in Washington know that this madman we have as a “president” must be stopped.

NORMAN AULABAUGH

Orfordville