National Security Adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are beating the Iran war drum loudly. The Bolton/Pompeo drum beating along with an embittered president, who is looking for distractions from his current public relations debacle, could well lead to another disastrous war in the Middle East.

We have an insane “commander-in-chief” who is unpredictable. We have no comprehensive foreign policy. We have two ultra-hawkish advisers in Bolton and Pompeo who are very dangerous. This is a disaster waiting to happen: shades of Bush/Cheney all over again. We don’t need another “shock and awe” for purely political purposes.

It was Trump who unilaterally withdrew the United States from the Iran nuclear deal. Iran, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany are still trying to salvage the deal. But salvaging the Iran nuclear deal is becoming less and less a possibility as additional United States sanctions are imposed on Iran. Iran was in complete compliance with the nuclear deal.

Trump is poking Iran in the eye, and the result could be war. Trump is doing the same thing in Venezuela and Cuba. As a former U.S. Navy officer, I’m appalled at these actions by my country. You should be also. Let your representatives in Washington know that this madman we have as a “president” must be stopped.

NORMAN AULABAUGH

Orfordville

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.