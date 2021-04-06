My name is Jasmine Hill, and I am a current social work student at UW-Whitewater. I’m writing this letter regarding my concern for the opioid crisis in Rock County.
Addiction impacts families of all types in Rock County every day. Providing more treatment for individuals who suffer from opioid addictions and advocating for people we know are suffering from addiction could be the keys to reducing the increasing amount of opioid-related deaths in Rock County.
If we can encourage more funding in our community for the current treatment program and educate the people in our community on the importance of encouraging our friends and family members to get help with their addiction, we stand a strong chance at reducing the growing amount of opioid-related deaths each year.
I encourage you to highlight the growing issue in your newspaper as it is important for members of our community to understand how important the opioid crisis is and negative impacts it is making.
JASMINE HILL
Janesville