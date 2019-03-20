As citizens of this country, the responsibility falls on each of us to do our part in protecting democracy. Every time we vote in an election, every time we attend a board meeting or forum and every time we write, call or protest—we are participating in and defending democracy.

There have been numerous attacks on the democratic process in recent years. From assaults on government transparency with the infamous late-night vote to exempt legislators from open records laws to the many forms of voter suppression brought forward by the Wisconsin GOP, the civically engaged have been successful in stopping some of these undemocratic measures in their tracks. By remaining involved and calling out our elected officials when necessary, we have preserved our system of checks and balances, reminding our elected officials that they are to remain accountable to us.

This responsibility continues with the elections on April 2. It is my understanding that the current Beloit School Board has a problem with transparency. An increasing amount of their business occurs behind closed doors, and when their activities have been open to the public, they've spent a considerable amount of time debating how long to allow citizens to address the board. This is unacceptable. Our representatives answer to us, not the other way around.

Transparency and public participation are the foundations of effective democracy, and we must elect candidates who uphold these values for the sake of our children and our community's future.

BRITTANY KEYES

Beloit