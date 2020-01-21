Sadly, Monday's headlines told of the shooting death of two law enforcement officers in Hawaii. First responders face life threatening situations in so many ways. Fire, floods and the fury of crime scenes are challenged by these public servants daily.
On June 7, 2019, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution designating Oct. 28 as “ Honoring the Nation’s First Responders Day.”
Individuals or service groups have ample time to coordinate an event in their communities to honor those who serve. They deserve your recognition.
DAVE JOHNSON
Sun City West, Arizona