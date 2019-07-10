Concerning the pier at the ARISE Town Square, it looks like the law of unintended consequences strikes again! They put a child magnet, the "Bubbler," a stone's throw from the steps down to the river with a pier, and no one thought, "Uh, could something bad happen?" So now we need a "study" to find a fix. Oh boy, will the city get to hire yet another "consultant" to be paid for by what the city must think are its under-burdened taxpayers? And what will the study find? Perhaps it will suggest we tear down the river walls at a cost of millions of dollars. Or perhaps it will recommend some fencing, which would defeat the kayaking idea. Perhaps it will go for the safest solution: Yank out the pier and tear out the steps.

Good thing some of the money for the square wasn't city money. Fixing the problem will be, though. Even so, wasted money is still a waste no matter whose money is wasted.

Speaking of wasted money, I see the Monterey lagoon "restoration" is puttering along at a cost of $1.27 million. Yeah, I know, it's mostly "free money." Of course, the argument for removing the dam was that it could cost too much to maintain it over the years, and perhaps removing it later would come at a higher cost. I wonder, does the total cost of removal and restoration exceed the "feared" costs of fixing the now-removed dam? Oh well, that's all just water over the dam, or perhaps water under that overdue bridge, eh?

WILLIAM SCHULDT

Janesville