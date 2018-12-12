Town of Delavan will have two choices to select its town chairman in the April 2 election.

I have been a member of the town board for a total of 10 years (not contiguously) and have served on almost all the committees, commissions or boards. Prior to that, I served four years on the Delavan City Council. I’ve also served two or three years on the Town Police and Fire Commission.

I retired from the Delavan Police Department, serving 32-plus years and the last 15 and a half as police chief. I currently work for the clerk of courts as a jury bailiff. I am a 53-year member of the American Legion and a post commander twice and head the Past Commander Club. I was a Navy hospital corpsman and chaired the Legion Christmas Day dinner for 50 years.

I was asked by two current town supervisors that I run, and in fact all three of the current town supervisors are circulating my nomination papers. They want to see a change in leadership.

I do not have an agenda and will do whatever is best for the town. I will address every issue with an open mind and not be prejudice or bias, similarly as I have demonstrated in all the years I was in law enforcement.

I am asking for your support and vote and also voting for me as town chairman and as town supervisor so I can continue to serve the people of the town of Delavan.

LAWRENCE H. MALSCH

Town of Delavan

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse