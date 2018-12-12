Town of Delavan will have two choices to select its town chairman in the April 2 election.
I have been a member of the town board for a total of 10 years (not contiguously) and have served on almost all the committees, commissions or boards. Prior to that, I served four years on the Delavan City Council. I’ve also served two or three years on the Town Police and Fire Commission.
I retired from the Delavan Police Department, serving 32-plus years and the last 15 and a half as police chief. I currently work for the clerk of courts as a jury bailiff. I am a 53-year member of the American Legion and a post commander twice and head the Past Commander Club. I was a Navy hospital corpsman and chaired the Legion Christmas Day dinner for 50 years.
I was asked by two current town supervisors that I run, and in fact all three of the current town supervisors are circulating my nomination papers. They want to see a change in leadership.
I do not have an agenda and will do whatever is best for the town. I will address every issue with an open mind and not be prejudice or bias, similarly as I have demonstrated in all the years I was in law enforcement.
I am asking for your support and vote and also voting for me as town chairman and as town supervisor so I can continue to serve the people of the town of Delavan.
LAWRENCE H. MALSCH
Town of Delavan
