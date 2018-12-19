I have been on the board of directors for the Spirit Horse Equine Rescue for 10 years. I was present at the meeting more than five years ago when town of Janesville board members questioned the number of horses on DeeDee Golberg's property. DeeDee made a presentation that was well received, and she was advised to keep up the good work and watch the number of horses kept there. No plan was requested to reduce the numbers.
Now the board claims they don’t remember what they told her then. Mysteriously, they can find no minutes for that meeting. They cannot be found on the township website; some dates for the year 2013 have no minutes posted at all. I believe that an open records request will have to be made to view these missing minutes.
I find it deeply disturbing this township board is not being held accountable by anyone for their previous decision. It is an attack on the character of DeeDee Golberg, as if she were purposely out of compliance with the ordinance and making up what transpired at the meeting years ago. I am one of four individuals willing to sign a sworn affidavit confirming what took place at that meeting. As we all work to find a solution for these special needs horses in the middle of winter, I am hopeful that the real truth will one day come to light.
SUSAN PETERSON
Member of Spirit Horse Equine Rescue Board of Directors
