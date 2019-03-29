Regarding the Thursday editorial about wolf populations in the lower 48, the comparisons with bald eagle are spurious. Wolves are not threatened by agribusiness chemicals the way birds are. Also, wolves were not present in large numbers in the old growth forests of our northern states. In our north woods, there is one Native American family in 50 square miles, probably only one wolf pack in the same area--just not that much food. And now we have changed our land cover almost completely -- but we expect wolves to act as if they were still in the old-growth forest? The editorial mentions "Midwesterners" who travel west just to see wolves. But our native species are not eye candy? And why are wolves more important than other endangered species? Will the furbish lousewort or sterile sedge get the attention to restoring its numbers that the wolves have gotten? What if one of those endangered plants has chemical content that can help fight cancers? This was true of the western Yew. To spend our resources restoring eye candy is "worse than useless" as Thoreau might have opined.

THOMAS MURN

Beloit