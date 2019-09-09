It is my opinion that the city of Janesville needs to start cracking down on vehicles that are running red lights on Milton Avenue. This has been a longtime occurrence that just keeps getting worse. I was driving on Milton Avenue the other day when the light turned yellow. I slowed down and stopped at the crosswalk. Then I heard this loud revving noise. I looked to my left, and there went a car, probably 50 mph, running a red light. This car entered the intersection with a red light. I witness this happening over and over.

Janesville traffic keeps getting more intense every year. I’m very concerned about the safety of others. Life is so short. Slow down. Obey the lights. This will definitely save lives. Come on, police, get out your ticket books and start pulling these cars over.

JEFF HARTMANN

Janesville