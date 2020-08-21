Thank you!
My heartfelt thanks to all who supported and voted for me in the August primary. As your county clerk, I will always endeavor to do what I can to maintain the trust you placed in me with leadership, integrity and transparency.
To my friends and family for their unending support, I am immensely grateful. To those who generously contributed to my campaign—whether it be monetarily or by your letters, time, and effort—saying thank you does not seem like enough. To those who showed their support by mowing around my yard signs for the last month, you have my gratitude.
Without my tremendously hard-working staff, municipal clerks, poll workers and the involvement of the Rock County community, I could not do this job. Not only have you entrusted me with running Rock County’s elections, but you also continue to provide me with ideas and feedback to keep the Rock County Clerk’s Office moving forward. For that, I find it hard to find the words to express my appreciation.
Again, my sincere thanks to all the above and to those I may have missed. On Monday, Aug. 17, we officially certified the results of the Aug. 11 partisan primary in Rock County. So, now it is time to get ready for November’s election. (Anyone interested in being a poll worker?)
Happy Voting!
LISA TOLLEFSON
Rock County Clerk