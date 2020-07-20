Let’s set the record straight regarding James Foss’ letter published July 9.
1. “… announcing incorrect election results.”
Election results are final once the board of canvassers meets. All final results have been correct.
2. “Lisa responded to this (a candidate left off city of Beloit, wards 5, 6 & 7 absentee ballots) by asserting that he won, so no harm, no foul.”
I did not and would not make this statement.
3. “Taylor had to go to the Wisconsin Elections Commission in order to have the error corrected in a timely manner because the clerk’s office said Lisa was too busy to deal with it.”
Mr. Taylor was advised by my staff that the message would be given to me once I was out of a scheduled meeting. Within hours of the initial call from Mr. Taylor, he and I spoke, where I explained that new ballots would be sent to the affected absentee voters with a letter of explanation, and that we would be performing a full hand-count of his race at the County Board of Canvass after the election. After our discussion, I sent out a press release. Once the press release was issued, the Wisconsin Elections Commission contacted me and agreed with my course of action. All affected voters had new ballots within days, allowing plenty of time to revote and return their ballots.
4. Foss also states he “felt attacked by our ‘Democratic’ clerk” for certain comments made on my social media campaign page. These comments were not made by me and were removed.
As county clerk, my goal has always been to serve all residents of Rock County with integrity while remaining transparent, impartial, unbiased, and objective.
LISA TOLLEFSON
Rock County Clerk