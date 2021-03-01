A recent edition of The Gazette (Feb. 23) featured a front-page article about 500, 000 COVID-19 deaths in our country. This is indeed tragic and it was appropriate for President Joe Biden to draw this to our attention. And this statistic has become very personal to many. As is true for many others, our family struggled with COVID-19, and we have lost relatives and friends to this pandemic.
However, behind the scenes, there is another massive number that should get our attention. In about the same amount of time, our country has intentionally “terminated” the lives of some 1,000,000 unborn babies.
Though this number is twice that of the COVID-19 deaths, it goes unnoticed. Even though most Americans would personally admit that such killing is wrong, the courts (not our legislators) have helped sear our consciences so that we rarely think of this anymore. And now the total number of babies “legally” killed since 1973 is about 70,000,000.
Currently, with several states having bills that oppose abortion, the Supreme Court will soon be challenged with major decisions.
Perhaps they will somehow send it back to state legislators so voters can decide (at least indirectly).
Many of us who believe in the literal incarnation of Jesus Christ—that is, that God the eternal Son, became human in the womb of the Virgin Mary—also believe that all human life, from conception to natural death, should be respected. If we believe that, we should so inform our congressional representatives.
ROY C. ANDERSON
Janesville