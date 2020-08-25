An open letter to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office and all other police departments and officers. Thank you.
I am a citizen of Walworth County. I feel safe and protected because of you and your service. Thank you again.
I write this letter to let you know that I see you. I am watching you to make sure that YOU are safe. If I see that you are in trouble, I got your back, and I'm jumping in!
Who am I again? Just a citizen who cares. Oh yeah, I'm not alone. I'm part of the community. May God bless each of you and your families. Hugs.
DANIEL ANDERSON
Lake Geneva