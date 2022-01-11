I’ve been watching and reading the news about Jan. 6 violence, then I’ve seen how my home state of Wisconsin has reacted to all of these events.
I feel nothing but shame when I see Sen. Ron Johnson or Rep. Bryan Steil ignore any mention or reaction to violence that claimed several police officers lives.
I see how Steil meekly follows and votes for whatever the GOP puts out.
I’ve seen Johnson make ridiculous claims about how the protests weren’t that bad.
I tire of hearing Johnson voice ridiculous claims almost on a daily basis, like if we used mouthwash we could stop the COVID-19 from spreading.
I get exhausted waiting for Steil to step up and say “enough.”
Let's give some semblance of dignity to those tens of thousands who have died from this pandemic disease.
Instead, the likes of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos create distrust of our voting system, as if saying something makes it real. Attempting to gut our Wisconsin voting rights to allow GOP lawmakers to decide which votes count and which don’t.
Why do we keep electing leaders that lead us to a cliff and tell us “It's just one small step”? Our system and way of life is being attacked while we watch reality shows to catch the thrill of an unreal world. In the meantime, I continue to wait for Wisconsin people's ethics and sense of rightness to kick in ...