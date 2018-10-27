Your Views: Tired of calls asking about my vote 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save I’m writing about people calling and asking who I’d vote for if I were to vote today. We use the booth so no one sees whom we are voting for. Please quit calling. It’s none of your business.KATHY KANTERJanesville Facebook Twitter Email Print Save GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse Sections ColumnsLetters to the EditorOther ViewsOur ViewsPolitical cartoonsSound Off E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. The Latest Day of the Dead: A life-affirming celebration Milton man identified as victim in Thursday’s fatal crash Other Views: More Americans than ever want marijuana legalized. Lawmakers should listen. Milam: Multicultural program making a positive difference Our Views: Knudson edges out opponent for endorsement Our Views: Gackstatter the right leader for clerk of circuit courts Blackhawk Tech buys 31 acres for vehicle training course No school boundary changes, only program change at Janesville schools Your Views: Republicans are coming after your health care Edgerton football achieves offensive balance in playoff rout of Lodi Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesUPDATE: One woman killed in Milton Avenue accidentName of woman killed in Milton Avenue crash releasedDavid "Stokes" BobzienName of woman killed in town of Janesville crash releasedWoman accused of beating, sexually assaulting manTalks of relocating Rock County Fairgrounds resurfaceDeath notices for Oct. 22, 2018Death notices for Oct. 23, 2018Our Views: Walker deserves more credit than he's gettingScreens to be installed after teen jumps from sheriff's office window Images Videos CollectionsMilton volleyball defeats Craig in regional finalEdgerton defeats Lodi 35-14 in Div. 4 second-round gameBurlington sweeps Milton in Div. 1 sectional semifinalOver 1,000 bidders attend Janesville auctionElkhorn soccer defeats Delavan-Darien in title matchCraig overpowered by Middleton in 42-7 lossWIAA State Girls Golf Tournament Upcoming Events Oct 27 Lake Geneva Canopy Tours Pumpkin Drop Sat, Oct 27, 2018 Lake Geneva Canopy Tours Oct 27 Covetoberfest Sat, Oct 27, 2018 downtown Lake Geneva Oct 27 Big Hill Bash Ultra Run Sat, Oct 27, 2018 Big Hill Park Oct 27 "Autumn Festival" exhibit Sat, Oct 27, 2018 Marling HomeWorks Oct 27 Jeanne Dyer and Jack Armstrong Sat, Oct 27, 2018 Bragii Coffee House and Wine Bar Stocks Market Data by TradingView
