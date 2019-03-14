I have a problem with Richard Snyder’s plan to place six tiny homes for the homeless on Franklin Street in the Fourth Ward.

In 2010, men from a homeless shelter in the Fourth Ward urinated in front of women, deposited feces in our yards and exposed their genitals to girls going to school—just three of the many problems they presented. The plan commission voted 7-0 to shut the shelter down!

The six proposed (homes) shelters would be very close to the town square. All it would take is for citizens to step in feces or a man to expose himself to a young lady, and the square would become a liability instead of an asset to the Fourth Ward.

Homeless men mark their territory with feces. “Piles of feces were found in a backyard where children play,” a June 5, 2010, Gazette story states. This was across the street from the shelter where they had a bathroom.

Homeless who use the Madison court building to get warm smear their feces on the walls resulting in court delays, according to a 2014 Capital Times story. Mayor Paul Soglin currently is upset over extra police needed to deal with gunfire and fights at Tree Lane Family Apartments for the homeless. Soglin has asked the city attorney to pursue action and wants reimbursement for police calls, according to a Wisconsin State Journal story last month.

Why doesn’t Snyder place these shelters in his neighborhood? Placing six homeless shelters in our neighborhood after surviving 2010 is like telling someone their cancer has returned in six different places!

BURDETTE ERICKSON

Janesville