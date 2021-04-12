This is the first time I’ve written a letter to the paper, but I’m so concerned about the direction of our country that I feel something must be done.
I have Democrat friends who I think are very upright people, but I can’t believe they follow leaders who are bent on destroying every principle of our founders.
I was born and lived in Germany until my family migrated to the U.S. I can recall stories my parents told of Hitler coming to power. He won an election, and a few years he took over the government and had himself appointed führer for life, then went on with his plans to rule the world, exterminating millions of people.
We have a president and a party that are interested in only one thing: power. They are following every rule laid out by Marx, Lenin, Alinsky and Obama in their writings.
In just a few short months under Joe Biden, we’ve lost our energy independence, caused thousands of blue-collar workers to be laid off, canceled the “most favored nation" policy that would have reduced the cost of drugs, significantly raised the price of fuel, opened our borders to all sorts of drug trafficking and human trafficking, began shipping people infected with COVID-19 all over the country, and much more.
It’s time we come to our senses and fight this before we lose our country.
PAULA WILKENS
Janesville