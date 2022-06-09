YOUR VIEWS Your Views: Time to take away military-style 'toys' Jun 9, 2022 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save When we give our children a new toy and we find out that they may hurt themselves or others, we take that toy away from them.Today we see our citizens hurting themselves and others with military type weapons, multi round gun clips, and armor piercing ammunition. We need to take these ‘toys’ away from them.The time for politicians to act is now. Laws need to be passed that will Make America Safe Again.When politicians do not do this, we need to vote for politicians who will.JIM PICKFort Atkinson SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Developer suing city of Janesville over downtown apartment occupancy for people with disabilities DNR wraps up remediation at former Janesville General Motors site Death notices for June 3, 2022 UPDATE: Mercyhealth says 'tentative' labor agreement reached with Janesville-based clinic workers ‘Splitting into 400 different paths’: Craig High School celebrates its Class of 2022 graduates Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form