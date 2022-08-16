If you’re like 40 million other Americans, you have a ticking time bomb inside your home. A time bomb releasing a slow leak of methane and warming our world; a time bomb that is slowly emanating nitrogen oxide, exacerbating COPD symptoms or provoking asthma attacks.
What is this terrifying device? It’s the humble gas stove, everyone’s favorite for frying up an omelet, or boiling water for pasta, or cooking the macaroni and cheese your kids are screaming for.
Gas stoves are estimated to release 2.6 million tons of methane into the atmosphere yearly, equal to the emissions of 500,000 cars, both during active use and as a result of ‘leaks’, methane released even when the stove is off. Gas stoves have also been found to significantly worsen indoor air quality due to the release of nitrogen oxide; even low parts-per-million (PPM) in indoor atmosphere has been shown to provoke airway hypersensitivity in asthmatics, and worsen shortness of breath in COPD.
Can we defuse this time bomb? Yes, and there’s never been a better time for it. The Inflation Reduction Act is coming to the rescue. While specific details are still being hammered out and some may be decided at the state level, rebates for electric stoves and induction stoves will be available; an estimated 4.5 billion will be set aside from the IRA for electric appliances alone.
Back to the time bomb analogy - cut the red wire? Cut the green wire? Or cut the gas line?