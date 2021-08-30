My husband, a Vietnam veteran, died of a cancer caused by Agent Orange. I’ve grieved for families like mine, and now I despair as we leave another botched war without ensuring the safety of all Afghans whose lives are at risk. I criticize President Joe Biden, but President Donald Trump took away leverage for better resolution by setting a departure date. Former President George W. Bush, former Vice President Dick Cheney and former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld are responsible for the Afghanistan and Iraq invasions. Iraq didn’t harbor 9/11 terrorists, and Afghanistan could have been an effort by intelligence agencies and special ops teams, as in the bin Laden raid.
Might you have grown weary of these wars years earlier if you or your loved ones had to take the risks for these wars? Were you well-informed before we invaded Iraq or did you just accepted the "weapons of mass destruction" narrative, not questioning evidence to the contrary? We let Congress give its responsibility for foreign combat to a president. I agonized, “How could we so quickly forget Vietnam?”
We must never send soldiers to combat again without a draft so we all have a stake. We must fund all wars, we must severely limit a president’s power to initiate military action and we must limit the National Guard's involvement in foreign combat. And may we question leaders, with reason and information and not with puffed-up patriotism and fear of uncertain threats, before we misspend precious blood and resources again.