This past Monday, more than 35 supporters of “Milton Parents for Mask Choice” attended the Milton School Board meeting to discuss the current mandatory student mask policy.
First, there is no legal authority to mandate mask use by students. Doing so subjects the district to needless legal liability. The vaccine and masks were approved under the same federal emergency-use authorization process which statutorily requires the government to “ensure that individuals to whom the product is administered are informed,” among other things, “of the option to accept or refuse administration of the product” (emphasis added).
Additionally, the Milton School Board is in effect condoning experimentation on children by mandating mask use for hours per day when there are no clinical studies determining the long-term emotional, physical or psychological impact on children.
Lastly, it was pointed out, based on current data, that there is no imminent public health crisis that justifies breaking the law and experimenting on children. As of May 6, infection rates of Rock County residents have leveled off to less than .3% of the population, 90% below the peak in mid-November. COVID-19 hospital bed usage is currently only 7.6%. Additionally, 77% of county residents over 65 have been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.
This group of concerned parents and citizens strongly believes now is the time to move to an optional student mask use policy, both inside and outside of school.
DAN DeFORE
Janesville, Milton School District