In the last several days, the Opinion Page has offered a variety of “word salad” views that caught my attention.
In a Dec. 12 column, state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck attempts to “sell” the GOP’s disgraceful late-night legislative actions as normal. After eight years of GOP control, the voters said they wanted change. Loudenbeck claims the GOP actions are in the best interests of the Wisconsin voters. Unfortunately, Loudenbeck is delusional and/or a willful acolyte of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. Remember, Loudenbeck voted to gut the open records law in July 2015 after another late-night session scandal.
In his Thursday column, Marc Thiessen warns the Mueller probe and assumed impeachment of President Trump would be a disaster for Democrats. Thiessen tries to show that the damage done to the GOP in pursuing the Bill Clinton impeachment is a relevant example. He cites Clinton’s rising popularity after the impeachment. What he doesn’t acknowledge is the fact that Clinton’s last three years in office produced budget surpluses. That’s right—surpluses, the Holy Grail that the GOP constantly seeks but never finds. Trump’s approval ratings can only increase by resigning.
Finally, Russ Latino trumpets on Saturday “the GOP tax cuts are working as promised.” He offers an array of statements regarding a variety of measures. Well, here are some facts: Corporate tax revenues are down $92 billion; the federal deficit is $779 billion; the top 1 percent received 20.5 percent of the tax cut; the tax cuts will increase the debt by $1.27 trillion over 10 years. Some promise!
ROBERT OBLAK
Walworth
