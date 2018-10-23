I write to share my thoughts on why Amy Loudenbeck deserves our vote Nov. 6. First, I have found both Amy and her staff to be responsive whenever I have reached out with a question or a concern. She has a very professionally run office that responds to her constituents in a timely fashion.

Second, Amy is an independent-minded legislator. She focuses first on doing what’s right for her constituents and the state. Just this year she was honored by the Ho Chunk Nation for her efforts in chairing a study on preservation of burial sites. She also proposed a balanced solution to upgrade the state’s transportation infrastructure.

Third, Amy has experience and has earned the respect of legislators on both sides of the aisle. She sits on the Legislature’s powerful Joint Finance Committee, which means she is uniquely positioned to help her district. Amy’s professionalism, experience and independence are just three of the many critical reasons that she deserves our support in the Nov. 6 election.

TIM McKEARN

Beloit

