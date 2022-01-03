While we all have a right to voice our opinions, death threats against representatives go way beyond free speech and threaten our democracy.
Americans expect decent behavior from our elected officials, yet Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., defies this by using social media accounts issuing death threats against other elected officials. His animated video glorifies killing another representative and violent attacks on our president. This is sick behavior that should concern all Americans.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., promotes violence, including discussing executing the current speaker of the House and promoting extreme conspiracy theories.
What is happening to our country when such behavior is tolerated? Bullies who make death threats need to face consequences, yet only two Republicans joined Democrats to censure Gosar.
Condoning violent threats only encourages them. At a recent rally in Idaho, a young man actually asked when he could start killing Democrats as the audience applauded.
Representatives with consciences who break party ranks get death threats with colleagues labeling them traitors. The 13 GOP representatives who voted for the infrastructure bill are getting death threats and punished for their support of a bill that invests in roads, bridges and broadband access.
Whether it’s parents bullying school boards, 17-year-olds using assault weapons, angry citizens threatening election officials doing their jobs or legislators who threaten murder, this kind of behavior must be stopped. If not, we all become silenced and our democracy lost.