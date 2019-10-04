On Tuesday at about 1:30 p.m., I was standing at the crosswalk on Main Street in front of the Old Towne Mall, waiting for my wife. I was back from the curb about 2 or 3 feet but was surprised at the number of drivers who stopped to allow me to cross. I motioned them to continue and some were reluctant to proceed. They even stopped short of the crosswalk when they had to stop for the traffic light at Court Street. There was little pedestrian cross traffic, and the flashing yellow warning lights had not been activated. In addition, a nice young lady asked, “Would you like to cross with me?” Thanking her, I told her that I was waiting for a ride.

This was only a 10 or 15 minute sample, but it helped to restore my faith in the courtesy and thoughtfulness of people. Thanks and blessings to those who were there!

CHUCK SMITH

Janesville