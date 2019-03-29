As the Clinton School Board, we have engaged the community and spent hundreds of hours over the last two years studying our current facilities and developing a long-range facilities plan. This fiscally responsible plan will address the district’s outdated facilities with a new elementary building for 4K to sixth grade, accommodate seventh and eighth grades in our current high school, improve our agriculture and technical education learning spaces and perform needed capital maintenance projects, including secure entrances. The results of our collaborative work is a facilities referendum question on the April 2 ballot.

As board members, we want to thank the vast number of community members who have listened, called, emailed and approached us with questions about the referendum in the last several weeks. We encourage you and your readers to visit our website, continue to ask questions or visit with a board member to learn more about the proposed plan.

We sincerely appreciate the engagement of district residents throughout this two-year process and urge the community to continue gathering facts to make an informed decision when casting your vote Tuesday. If you and your readers would like to learn more about the facilities planning process, our facilities needs or the proposed plan to address those needs, please visit www.clinton.k12.wi.us or call 608-676-5482.

KEN LUETY

Clinton School Board president

GARY GILBANK

Clinton School Board vice president