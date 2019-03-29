As the Clinton School Board, we have engaged the community and spent hundreds of hours over the last two years studying our current facilities and developing a long-range facilities plan. This fiscally responsible plan will address the district’s outdated facilities with a new elementary building for 4K to sixth grade, accommodate seventh and eighth grades in our current high school, improve our agriculture and technical education learning spaces and perform needed capital maintenance projects, including secure entrances. The results of our collaborative work is a facilities referendum question on the April 2 ballot.

As board members, we want to thank the vast number of community members who have listened, called, emailed and approached us with questions about the referendum in the last several weeks. We encourage you and your readers to visit our website, continue to ask questions or visit with a board member to learn more about the proposed plan.

We sincerely appreciate the engagement of district residents throughout this two-year process and urge the community to continue gathering facts to make an informed decision when casting your vote Tuesday. If you and your readers would like to learn more about the facilities planning process, our facilities needs or the proposed plan to address those needs, please visit www.clinton.k12.wi.us or call 608-676-5482.

KEN LUETY

Clinton School Board president

GARY GILBANK

Clinton School Board vice president

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.