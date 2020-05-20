Like most Americans, I’ve never been what people call “politically active.” As a registered Republican, I’ve always voted for candidates that embody the ideal qualities that I want in a president. Presidents such as Dwight Eisenhower (before my time) and George H. W. Bush served our country in difficult times with bravery and responsible leadership. Above all, they put America’s interests first, accepting responsibility and criticism, even from members of their own party.
Under President Trump, we’ve forgotten how to put the country first and work together. He habitually bullies, antagonizes, insults, mocks and divides his fellow Americans. During this pandemic, when we needed leadership like Ike and Bush most, he made the problem worse by ignoring the threat and then lying about it. If he’s re-elected, who knows what he’ll do.
I don’t agree with Joe Biden on everything, but I trust his character. Biden has earned my vote.
HOWARD ROTHSTEIN
Whitewater