With all we’re seeing on cable news these days, it’s left most of us wondering if anything is above partisan politics anymore. But one issue, a health care issue nonetheless, has risen above partisan politics and united both sides. That issue is Medicare Advantage.
As a longtime Medicare Advantage member, it’s obvious to me why the smart political move is for both sides to support the Medicare Advantage program. It’s because the vast majority of us seniors love the program. Our plans cover things such as preventative care, fitness programs and prescriptions, and the plan I have leaves me with almost no out-of-pocket costs after my low premium. In short, I and other seniors support the Medicare Advantage program because we like our plans.
While the political crazy season is about to come upon us, politicians would be wise to continue to agree on their support of the Medicare Advantage program and keep this important program out of all the partisan bickering.
LOUISE BAUMAN
Janesville