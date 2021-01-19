City council, are you kidding me?
At the time when we have to look at an increase in property taxes, a Janesville school referendum, a Blackhawk Tech referendum, all passing and added to the tax rolls, now you, the city council, are pushing this transportation utility tax?
Let me remind you that the tax paying public are facing extreme times. A pandemic, massive loss of jobs, loss of income and for some the loss of their very homes, and you want to add another tax? Maybe if you and the department heads cut a little more out of your budgets, stop resurfacing street that do not need it, suspend leaf pickup for two years thus not clogging up storm sewers might generate some revenue to repair streets.
Just another thought, let us know where the wheel tax money goes as you said the wheel tax was to be used for street repair. This is a poor—no, bad—time for this tax.
In the words of George W. Bush, "No new taxes!"
DUANE SNOW
Janesville