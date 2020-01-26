America is living large on the credit card.
The federal government is borrowing billions of dollars, and the states are borrowing millions to rebuild our infrastructure. Yes, some of it is badly needed, but we are doing too much too fast and going too far in debt to do it. It seems most of our government buildings need to be replaced: new schools, libraries, police stations, city garages, fire stations and on and on.
Everything is too old, too small and ready to fall down--at least this is what we are being told. While we are doing all this rebuilding, everyone is working. The economy is booming.
With everyone working and getting pay raises, the workers go shopping for new cars, furniture, flat screen TVs, etc., while going deep in debt. This gives our economy another big boost.
Eventually, our infrastructure will be rebuilt, we will have higher unemployment again, and we will have a lot of bills to pay. Does anyone remember 2008? The party will be over.
WILLARD BULTMAN
Elkhorn