If you make the mistake of paying attention to the mainstream media, you'd think the left has a monopoly on college students. But in Wisconsin, they couldn't be more wrong. Students across the state are going all in for Leah Vukmir.

I'm an individual, not a category, but Democrats like Tammy Baldwin think they speak for me just because of my age. I don't support single-payer health care or open borders. I think we need to repeal Obamacare but protect those with pre-existing conditions and secure our border. I voted for Donald Trump in 2016 because I was tired of the same old out-of-touch politicians in Washington serving themselves and not listening to us.

I'm for Leah Vukmir for that exact same reason. She genuinely cares about the issues facing young people in Wisconsin. I choose Leah because she'll bring the Wisconsin way to Washington and stand up for young people in our state. It’s time to fire Tammy Baldwin and “send in the nurse"!

BRIAN MARTINEZ

UW-Whitewater junior

