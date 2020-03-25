Are you looking for a Milton School Board candidate who has 30 years of experience working with students not only in a classroom setting but also one-on-one as a tutoring specialist? A person of high integrity and deep personal faith? A person who has invested personal time in earning an advanced degree in educational leadership and policy analysis? A person who has significantly served others in his worldwide not-for-profit endeavors, notably in Africa and Haiti? Then Mike Hoffman is your candidate.
I have had the opportunity to observe Mike working with students. His knowledge, preparation and caring were so apparent. He is a master teacher who has positively influenced all those Milton students who have had the good fortune to experience his skill.
Mike and I have been friends for at least 30 years. My life is richer for that. Milton children are richer for his influence on them as are our teachers for having had Mike as a role model. Mike is a consistent man of character. I have every confidence that he will bring these skills and attributes to bear as a school board member. Mike Hoffman has my vote and I recommend that you give him yours as well.
JON CRUZAN
Milton