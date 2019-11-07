Far too often, we focus on the infighting in Congress, but I believe that we should recognize when Congress does something in a bipartisan manner. My family wants to commend Congressman Mark Pocan and the U.S. House of Representatives for passing the reauthorization of the Older Americans Act, which included key elements of the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act of 2019.

Today, people with younger-onset Alzheimer’s are not eligible for support or services available to older Americans because of their young age. This important legislation spearheaded by the Alzheimer’s Association will allow individuals who are living with Alzheimer’s and under the age of 60 to access nutritional programs, respite services and other services to enhance their quality of life. This is a personal issue for our family, as my husband was diagnosed with younger-onset Alzheimer’s at age 57.

With more than 120,000 people with Alzheimer’s disease in Wisconsin (and the prevalence is expected to nearly double by the year 2040), now is the time for the U.S. Senate to pass the House version of the reauthorization of the Older Americans Act to ensure that younger Alzheimer’s disease patients receive the services they need and deserve.

Thank you again for all of your support!

LeeAnn CURRY

Beloit