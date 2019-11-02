Columnist Marc Thiessen is either incredibly ignorant or deceitful or both. His word salad column last Sunday ("Partisan nature of Democrats' impeachment inquiry will backfire") about the congressional impeachment inquiry is an example of this.

Thiessen starts by stating that 25 GOP House members charged into an impeachment hearing deposition room because of closed-door depositions. The usual GOP “wing nuts”--Matt Gaetz, Louie Gommert, Mo Brooks and Steve King (who the GOP has ruled not fit to serve on any House committee)--were in the group. Thiessen ignores the fact that 47 GOP members sit on the three committees taking depositions and that they are able to ask all of the questions they want during the depositions.

Thiessen then states that the Democrats are violating due process and not following past precedents. However, Fox News analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano explained during an appearance on “Fox & Friends” that Democrats are simply following House rules approved by former GOP House Speaker John Boehner in 2015. “I read the House rules,” Napolitano said. “And as frustrating as it may be to have these hearings going on behind closed doors—the hearings over which Congressman (Adam) Schiff is presiding—they are consistent with the rules.”

Thiessen then uses Newt Gingrich to explain the false narrative of unfairness. Gingrich compares today’s hearings with the procedures in effect in 1973 and 1998, totally ignoring today’s prevailing rules.

Because the facts coming out of the inquiry are not going in the GOP’s favor, Thiessen resorts to a badly flawed “process” argument. The Gazette readers deserve better.

ROBERT OBLAK

Walworth